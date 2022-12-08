Social media network Reddit has just released their Reddit Recap 2022, which highlights some of the leading subreddits and stories that have made their mark on the platform throughout the year. The recap also includes some of the biggest trends and upvoted posts from the UK alone, as part of their wider, global recap of the year.

The UK recap has revealed the top ten most viewed communities in the country for 2022, the most engaged communities in 2022 (those subreddits that continually see activity and upvotes/crossposts) along with the most upvoted posts and the most popular Ask Me Anything interviews (AMAs) that have occurred, coupled with two of Reddits personal favourite Brit-centric stories.

The full recap also offered insight into the shifting trends across Reddit as they claim that 2022 saw a lot more people show empathy and normalise the acts of making mistakes. This has been non more apparent than the rise in r/tifu (an acronym used to demonstrate someone has f’d up) from the 47th most viewed community in the UK to the 27th.

The confessional subreddit r/amithea*****e also saw a jump in readership and engagement, becoming the number one most viewed subreddit in the United Kingdom, and the eighth most engaged reddit in the country too.

The subreddit allows redditors to explain their case and ask the million pound question - am I the “bad person” for doing what I did? The responses from other reddits include the acronyms NTA, YTA, NAH and ESH which you can learn all about visiting the subreddit

The UK Reddit Recap has also given analysis on popular trends such as entertainment, sport and fashion/beauty which ruled the UK servers in 2022. Unsurprisingly, both r/soccer and r/formula1 were the most viewed sporting subreddits for UK users, as MCU fans flocked to r/marvelstudios for their latest franchise fixes and a post on lavender ice-cream becoming universally the most viewed food post on r/foodporn and Reddit as a whole this year.

We present below all the Reddit Recap top ten lists regarding what UK users of the discussions website were flocking to upvote as 2022 begins to draw to a close.

The most viewed and most engaged content by UK Reddit users in 2022.

Most-viewed communities in the United Kingdom:

Most-engaged communities in the United Kingdom

r/askreddit has continued to be the most engaged subreddit that UK users have interacted with, Reddit Recap 2022 has shown

Most-upvoted posts in the United Kingdom

Most-upvoted AMAs in the United Kingdom

Some of Reddit’s favourite memories out of the United Kingdom:

Top food of 2022

Top 5 Soccer team subreddits, ranked by engagement (most invested fans):