Pret A Manger has announced a new seasonal menu for Christmas 2022 , which went on sale on November 2. With Boxing Day toasties, Christmas brunch rye rolls and gingerbread lattes, it certainly isn’t one to overlook.

Pret will be bringing back some old favourites for its Christmas cuisine in 2022. A notable example is pigs in blankets hot rolls - mustard mayo coated pork sausages wrapped in bacon, covered in chutney and served in a crusty bread roll.

The sandwich shop franchise will also be introducing some new food items for Christmas 2022 too. The Christmas brunch rye roll contains truffle flavoured mushrooms, sliced avocado, vegan tofu mayo mustard cress and carrot ribbons, all doused in lemon juice.

The brand also has several stellar options for vegetarians and vegans . The festive falafel and squash sandwich contains pickled cabbage and carrot, cranberry sauce, a vegan sage mayo and special Christmas pesto.

No menu is complete without some beverages and Pret is introducing new hot drinks for 2022, as well. One of these will be the praline latte, which contains a flavourful praline syrup to give your morning coffee some festive spice.

Food and drinks items on Pret A Manger’s Christmas menu are available to buy in store now. For every Christmas lunch sandwich, vegan festive falafel and squash sandwich or hog roast macaroni cheese sold, 50p will be donated to The Pret Foundation - which helps tackle poverty and homelessness.

Full Pret A Manger Christmas menu 2022

Drinks

Praline latte

Macaroon hot chocolate

Gingerbread latte

Food

Festive falafel & squash sandwich

Beet Wellington baguette

Christmas brunch rye roll

Hog roast macaroni cheese

Creamy mushroom macaroni cheese

Boxing Day toastie

Pigs in blankets hot roll

Pret’s Christmas lunch

Christmas lunch baguette

Brie and cranberry baguette

Desserts

