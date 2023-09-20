Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poundland is making a major change to its website - and shoppers will be happy. The budget retailer has re-launched a new website which now allows shoppers to order items for home delivery.

More than 3,000 items will be available to order across food and drink, health and beauty and household cleaning. Poundland recently recruited 120 new roles at its Darton food hub in South Yorkshire to help with the expansion.

Before, customers would only be able to see what items were available in stores on the Poundland website ( Poundland.co.uk ), although shoppers could still bag items online via Poundshop.com . However, the site was bought by Poundland’s owner Pepco Group in March last year and the two sites have since merged, meaning shoppers can buy more Poundland products online.

Poundland director of digital Tom Hill said: “This is an important milestone in the development of our digital business. I’d like to thank the teams at Walsall, Wednesbury and Darton for their amazing efforts to open up Poundland.co.uk – a big milestone for our growing online business. These are exciting times in Poundland as we give our customers more ways to shop with us and offer them more value, wherever they are in the UK.”

Shoppers will need to spend a minimum of £20 as part of the minimum checkout spend policy. Most online orders also come with a delivery charge, but the exact amount you’ll pay will depend entirely on how much you spend in total.

Standard delivery is charged as follows:

Spend £20-£34.99 - £5.95 delivery

Spend £35-£49.99 - £2.95 delivery

Spend £50 or more - £1 delivery

Next day delivery is only free on orders over £100 and the following rates apply to checkout amounts below this:

Spend £20-£34.99 - £7.95 delivery

Spend £35-£49.99 - £4.95 delivery

Spend £50-£99.99 - £3 delivery

It comes after Aldi decided to drop online shopping for its Specialbuys. Despite calls from fans, Primark has also dodged offering online deliveries, instead offering click and collect at some stores.