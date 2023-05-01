Police stop car with unrestrained child in boot on 60mph road

Police in Dorset found an unrestrained child in the boot of a car travelling on a 60mph road. Weymouth and Portland police stopped and pulled over the car on Friday night (April 28) while on proactive patrol.

A spokesperson for the force said : "Whilst on proactive patrol, PCSOs spotted a vehicle travelling on a 60mph road with an unrestrained child in the boot of the vehicle.

“The vehicle was stopped by officers and the driver was reported for a traffic offence.”

According to UK law, children must normally use a child car seat until the age of 13 or under 135 centimetres tall, whichever comes first. After that, seatbelts are mandatory for all children in cars.

