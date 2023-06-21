Sony has launched the Mid-Year Deals sale on the PlayStation store to mark the halfway point of 2023. The Mid-Year Deals sale is live on the PlayStation store and is the perfect time to get your hands on some huge savings.

The sale runs from Wednesday (June 21) to midnight on July 5, giving fans two weeks to pick up some new games. Sony has added discounts of up to 75% on games and add-ons across multiple genres, including some PlayStation exclusives and indie games.

Here’s everything on offer in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale:

1655 PlayStation games have been discounted in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale, this includes standard editions as well as ultimate and platinum versions of some of Sony’s biggest releases.

There’s plenty of cross-gen games available for players on either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5, so everyone has been included in the sale. Here are just some of the games on offer in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals sale:

