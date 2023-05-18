PlayStation has unveiled the new PS5 Access controller for Global Accessibility Awareness Day, with its all new accessibility-controller kit. It comes just a day after Sony, the owners of PlayStation, revealed the date for the next PlayStation Showcase .

The first look at the Access controller was revealed on PlayStation’s Twitter account , with a more indepth look on the gaming companies website, PlayStation.Blog . Sony’s announcement on the new technology came on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which is an awareness day that focuses on digital access and inclusion.

Sony Interactive Entertainment said that the day recognises the strides being made within the gaming industry to make gaming more inclusive before saying that they were “committed to furthering that mission”.

PlayStation’s Access controller was first revealed at technology trade show CES earlier in the year under the name “Project Leonardo”. The new controller for the PS5 will be a “highly-customizable accessibility controller kit” which aims to help players with a variety of disabilities to have easier access to games, as well as making it more comfortable and enabling people to play for longer.

Sony have worked alongside accessibility experts to produce the Access controller which will have a wide range of swappable buttons and stick caps so that users can create the best controller for their own needs. Players will also be able to use the Access controller on flat surfaces, orient it to 360 degrees or attach it to a mount or tripod if needed.

The Access controller kit will include: