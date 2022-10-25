Wrexham Football Club have banned Paul Mullin from wearing football boots that feature a political message criticising the Conservative party. The 27-year-old striker revealed the design on social media.

Mullin took a photograph of the custom-made boots at the club’s Racecourse Ground and posted it on Twitter. The message was plastered over black boots which also featured ‘Mullin10’, paying homage to his shirt number.

The boots also caused quite a stir with a message that some consider to be ‘anti-Tory’..On the left-hand side of the Nike shoes, the message “F*** THE TORIES!” can be seen in big and bold white font.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have said that the boots and image were made without the club’s approval. The Welsh football team, who play in the English National League, have said that they wish to keep a “neutral position” on politics.

The Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Wrexham region is Sarah Atherton of the Conservative party and she has held the seat since 2019. In reaction to the Mullin incident, Ms Atherton is said to be grateful for the club’s swift response in dealing with the matter. She said: “Players might not be aware of the hard work that is going on behind the scenes for the betterment of the club, the community and the fans, which I am working tirelessly alongside the club and others to deliver. I am extremely grateful for the club’s speedy response in dealing with this matter and we can now draw a line under this. I know that we will continue working closely together and I look forward to supporting Wrexham AFC wholeheartedly going forward."

Wrexham posted an official statement on Tuesday (October 25) confirming that the boots were to be banned, but Paul Mullin is to remain an integral part of the squad’s bid to win a place in the English Football League. It reads: “The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture, and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval," the statement read.

“For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club. The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward. The club also acknowledges that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

