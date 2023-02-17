As Pancake Day is just around the corner, experts have warned of a mistake which could leave you hundreds of pounds out of pocket if you don’t dispose of the leftover pancake batter correctly. After perfecting the ultimate pancake flip, it might be tempting to wash away leftover pancake mix in the kitchen sink.

But plumbing experts at Rated People are warning homeowners that flour, oil and fat in the mixture can result in blocked or burst pipes, which could cost around £300 to fix. A plumbing expert at Rated People said: “Pancake batter contains flour, fat and oil and this is a recipe for disaster when it comes to drains as it can quickly harden in pipes and lead to blockages and burst pipes which can be costly to repair.

Pouring leftover pancake mix down the drain can also contribute to ‘fatbergs’. A ‘fatberg’ is when fat and grease combine with unflushable items (such as wet wipes and cotton buds).”

Fatbergs prevent water from flowing through, and it’s estimated that South West Water spends around £4.5 million every year just clearing blockages from its 17,000km sewer network.

One recent fatberg in London’s sewers, nicknamed ‘Fatty McFatberg’, was reported to have stretched for 250 metres and weighed in at a whopping 130 tonnes. The plumbing expert added: “Leaking or fully burst pipes caused by increased pressure from blockages can cause damage to your property and possessions, which means fixing the broken pipework could only be part of the repair cost.

“Whether it’s a plastic or copper pipe, the solution will likely involve replacing the section of the pipe that’s damaged. Fixing a burst water pipe that’s easy to access will cost around £150, but with no visible access, the job is trickier and that can set you back by around £300 on average. Those hard-to-locate leaks are where a plumber’s expertise is even more valuable.”

Shrove Tuesday is just around the corner but plumbers have issued a warning ahead of the day

Pancake Day - What should you do with the leftover pancake mixture instead?

This Shrove Tuesday, Rated People plumbing professionals explain how you can save your pipes from any pancake-related problems by trying these four alternatives to pouring leftover batter down the drain: