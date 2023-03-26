The Boat Race is back for one of Britain’s biggest sporting events. The annual event will kick off today (March 26), 194 years after the first showdown between the two rival universities.

Reigning champions Oxford has claimed 13 wins for their men’s team since 2000, while Cambridge has only won the race nine times in the last 13 years. However, the longest consecutive streak for either side is just three wins.

The women’s race saw a streak of dominance for Oxford between 2000-2016 but this soon came to an end as Cambridge have won the last five races. In 2020, both races were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The side-by-side rowing events take place on the 4.2-mile (6.8 km) Championship Course on the River Thames in south-west London. It starts downstream of Putney Bridge, passing under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge, before finishing just before Chiswick Bridge in Mortlake. The 77th Women’s Boat Race will kick off at 4pm and the 168th Men’s Boat Race will begin at 5pm.

But what are the latest betting odds for The Boat Race and how can you watch the event on TV?

Oxford & Cambridge Boat Race betting odds

Oxford are tipped to win the Men’s Boat Race

According to betting website Sky Bet, Oxford are 8/15 favourites to win the Men’s 2023 Boat Race, while Cambridge are currently priced up at 11/8 to win. Dead heat odds currently sit at 100/1.

In the Women’s competition, Cambridge are 4/9 to win while Oxford are 13/8. Dead heat odds currently sit at 100/1.

Oxford & Cambridge boat race: How to watch on TV and live stream

