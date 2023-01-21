Fans of Starz television series Outlander , starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will be counting down the days on their calendar as the US network has confirmed season eight will be its last. Outlander first began broadcasting in 2014 and is based on the series of novels by writer Diana Gabaldon .

The broadcaster confirmed the final season will contain ten episodes, while season seven will be extended to 17 - and fans will be comforted by the news a spin-off is in development to hold off withdrawal symptoms once Outlander itself comes to a close. “For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” Starz announced regarding the final season.

“But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril, and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Plans for a spin-off to Outlander first surfaced in 2021 with Starz officially announcing the development of Blood of My Blood in August 2022 and will be based on Gabaldon’s as-yet-unpublished prequel to her Outlander series. The series will once again be helmed by Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts , who gave fans an indication of what to expect from the prequel.

“At its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten.”

No official release date has been given regarding the broadcast of Outlander’s seventh season, however speculation is mounting on it airing around May 2023. Those wishing to catch up on the series so far can find all episodes on the StarzPlay channel through Amazon Prime Video .

