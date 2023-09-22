Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning £3.5m home overlooking Gleneagles golf course is up for grabs in a prize draw - and even comes with a golfing simulator.

The spectacular six-bedroom house in Scotland has a breathtaking backdrop of the Ochil Hills and includes a one-bedroom guest annexe. It comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered in the latest Omaze draw. Overlooking Gleneagles, it is worth over £3,500,000 and comes with £100,000 in cash.

It is part of a new campaign raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer Now, the research and support charity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

The first ever Omaze to be held in Scotland will see the winner get the keys to a property complete with its own entertainment room.

It has leisure suite, cinema room, guest annex and even a golf simulator - ideal for the winner to practise their swing.

The winner can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If the winner decides to rent local estate agents estimate the property could achieve annual rental value of around £7,500 a month.

The contemporary property is set within over half an acre of mature gardens and grounds.

The heart of the home is an ornate open-plan kitchen and dining area that opens onto the south-facing garden with sliding doors.

The room is further complimented by a cosy lounge space, connected to the dining area by a double sided fireplace.

The kitchen features a central island with breakfast bar, as well as granite worktops and high-spec integrated appliances including oven, induction hob, steam oven, fridge, freezer, coffee machine, microwave and ice machine.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a cinema room, with a built-in state-of-the-art audio visual system and blackout blinds.

The ground floor also offers two studies, both of which have potential for use as additional bedrooms.

This level also features a utility room, with a pantry and door to the garden.

There is also a boot room and a vaulted cellar with brick alcoves. Additionally, there's an adjacent plant room in the basement.

The leisure suite can be accessed through double doors beyond the kitchen or from the front courtyard.

It includes a gym with a vaulted ceiling, steam room, shower room, changing room, integrated Sonos speakers, mounted flatscreen TV, full-length windows overlooking the courtyard, and sliding doors to the garden patio featuring a hot tub.

The first floor features a guest annexe, accessed from the front courtyard through a side door.

The apartment has a bedroom with en suite bathroom, open-plan kitchen, dining and living room with a south-facing balcony.

One of the highlights of the property is the entertainment room on the first floor.

It features timber beams with a double-width stove with a stone surround, and floor to ceiling south-facing windows.

A gallery interior balcony from the second floor overlooks the room, with a bespoke stone-topped bar at one end and a south-facing balcony at the other, offering views of The Queen's Course and Ochil Hill.

The top floor serves as a peaceful retreat, featuring a snug with its own balcony and fireplace.

There are two more double bedrooms on this floor, one with an en suite bathroom and separate shower, the other with an en suite dressing room and shower room.

An external staircase leads to a virtual golf room situated above the garage.

The golf simulator allows players to choose from various courses, including Gleneagles, making it an excellent option for indoor entertainment.

There is a front lawn, with stocked borders and flower beds, and the main gardens are located at the rear.

The property includes a triple garage and a storage area for bicycles and golf equipment.

The draw has been launched by Scottish broadcaster and Breast Cancer Now ambassador, Kaye Adams.

Kaye said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Omaze have come to my beloved Scotland for the first time ever for its latest house draw.

'What’s even better is that money raised will help Breast Cancer Now to continue its world-class research and life-changing support. Breast Cancer Now is a charity which is incredibly close to my heart. I’ve had many friends and colleagues affected by breast cancer. 'Your support for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will help Breast Cancer Now to continue to be there for anyone affected by breast cancer.”

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Breast Cancer Now for our first ever house draw in Scotland.

''By offering this stunning property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the choice to either live in an incredible house, rent it out for a supplementary income or simply sell up and become multi-millionaires. At the same time we’re raising money and awareness for charities by introducing them to large, brand new audiences. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has already raised £18,750,000 for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize house - people who enter by midnight on Sunday, 15 October will also be in with the chance to win a new Porsche Macan GTS worth over £80,000.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Scotland are available now at omaze.co.uk The draw closes on Sunday, 29 October for online entries and Tuesday, 31 October for postal entries.

Entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Devon are also available now at www.omaze.co.uk.

The draw closes on Saturday, 30 September 2023 for online entries and Tuesday, 3 October 2023 for postal entries. For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk