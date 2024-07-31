Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A three-night curated tour of Paris from Riviera Travel could be yours if you correctly guess Team GB’s gold medal haul.

The Olympics Games are upon us. Paris’ moment is here as athletes prepare to represent their nations in the French capital. Whether it's synchronised diving, gymnastics, athletics, or the lawn bowls that take your fancy, the Games have something to offer for everyone.

And all eyes will be on Team GB’s stars including Tom Daley, skateboarder Sky Brown, tennis star Andy Murray, and Katrina Johnson-Thompson as viewers in the home nations will be cheering on in support.

The last time out in Tokyo, Team GB finished with 22 gold medals (64 in total) and before that at Rio de Janeiro 2016, British athletes amassed 27 gold medals (67 in total). Going back 12 years now to London 2012, Team GB won 29 gold medals (65 in total).

It’s all leading to excitement and predictions on how Great Britain will perform in Paris now. And that’s why we’re asking this question - how many gold medals do you think Team GB will win?

And that’s not all. If you guess correctly in the competition below before midday August 7, you could be in with a chance to win a curated three-night tour in Paris.

You could win a three-night curated tour of Paris for two if you can predict Team GB gold medal haul | AFP via Getty Images

To enter the competition, answer the question in the widget below to be in with a chance to win. All you need to do is correctly guess how many gold medals Team GB will win in this year’s Olympic Games.

Normal National World competition rules apply, for more information and terms and conditions, click here. Open only to UK residents over 18 years.

This is a National World competition in partnership with Riviera Travel. Riviera Travel’s privacy policy can be found here.

Following the closing date on August 7, 2025, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries received. National World privacy policy can be viewed here.

Riviera Travel is offering a trip for 2 on their 3 night Paris escorted tour (These normally go Saturday to Tuesday) and it would be with Eurostar from St Pancras.