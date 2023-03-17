Niall Horan is the latest star to show off his skin and beauty regimen for Vogue’s highly popular YouTube series ‘Beauty Secrets’. The former one direction star revealed his 22 step routine which includes everything from a $49 candle to a £273 perfume.

Horan does make a disclaimer at the beginning of the routine saying this would be what he would do if he ‘had all the time in the world’ making viewers breathe a sigh of relief. Celebs they’re just like us.

As far as celebrity beauty routine’s go, Niall’s seems to stay in the more affordable price range of products used. It’s not uncommon for celebs to feature a $300 moisturiser, but Niall opts for Jaxon Lane Rain Or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50+/PA+++ which can be purchased for £26.

Horan kicked off the video introducing himself and talking about the importance of skincare, saying: “Over the years, as I’ve grown up obviously, I went through a lot of breakouts through work from being on planes all the time, and wearing make-up a lot and taking it off everyday so it’s important to clean, hydrate and go through a routine.

Horan was known as the baby face of One Direction, and many fans have commented on his clear skin throughout the years, which in the video, he said: “As I head into my 30’s, I’m trying to keep the baby face for as long as possible.”

He then kicks off his 22 step routine which starts with him lighting Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Candle. A tip that will absolutely be making its way into my two step routine.

So, what other products does Niall Horan use to keep that famous babyface? Here’s the full list of products used in the video.

What products does Niall Horan use?