There is something inherently relaxing about sitting down, flicking on the TV or the stereo, and unwinding to your favourite television series or musical genre. A study has shown that your beloved canine companion also likes to relax with Netflix - just be sure to avoid one particular television show.

The study, conducted by Betway Insider , attached a dog fitness tracker to the pooches involved and then tested several different television shows and musical genres to see what got their hearts racing, and what left them being a “good boy” and allowed them to sleep.

Advertisement

The results showed that in terms of music, works in the realms of classical music , folk and jazz soothed the savage beasts, with folk music earning a sleep score of 88%. While classical music causes dogs to score highly when it comes to anxiety, it does ultimately help them sleep, scoring a sleep quality of 87%, tying with jazz music. Bad news for fans of metal though - it transpired that the genre was the worst for dogs, with a sleep rating of 76%.

In terms of television, dogs also seem to be big fans of the Netflix series Bridgerton , as for every hour spent watching the series, the dogs rested for an average of 37 minutes. Surprisingly, the adult animation Rick and Morty also scored highly in terms of keeping dogs calm with an average score of 75, 13 points lower than the average anxiety score for a normal evening.

Most Popular

Just avoid popping on The Witcher or Pup Academy if you want a restful companion; while dogs score an average of 87 anxiety points during a normal evening, this rockets up to 149 (a 69% increase) when watching Pup Academy, with one pup’s anxiety level reaching 314. Meanwhile, The Witcher saw the length of time dogs spent resting averaging just 27 minutes out of every hour spent watching.