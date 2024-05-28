Breaking

NatWest app: online banking outage with users unable to log into accounts - when will it be fixed?

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
Published 28th May 2024, 09:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 09:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
NatWest customers are experiences early-morning headaches with banking app users reporting issues with logging into their accounts.

According to DownDetector.co.uk, customers began reporting issue with the bank’s mobile app just after 5am. Those attempting to log into their account have been hit with an error page.

NatWest has told user on X (formerly Twitter) that they are aware of the issues. The bank said in an update: “We’re aware that customers currently aren’t able to access their app or online banking. We’ve reported this internally and it’s currently being looked into by our tech team. We’re hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The bank added that it was being dealt with as the “highest priority”. However, there is currently no timescale for when the app will be up and running again.

Related topics:NatWest GroupTwitterTech