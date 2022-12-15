A murder probe has been launched after a woman and two children were found with serious injuries in a property and later died. Police were called to Petherton Court in Kettering at around 11.15am this morning (December 15) where the woman and the children were found “seriously injured”.

Paramedics attended to the woman but nothing could be done and she died at the scene. The two children, thought to be aged six and four, were taken to hospital but both died shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and that force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the case at this time.

Supt Steve Freeman said: "There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is, but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children.”

Most Popular