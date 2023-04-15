M&S has launched four new cocktail tinnies - just in time for the upcoming mini-heatwave . The new Marksologist cocktails are perfect for “on the go, in the park, at home or even on a train with no ice, cocktail shaker or glassware required”, said the posh supermarket.

All the new cocktail tinnies cost £3.50 and are available in M&S Foodhalls now. Jenny Rea , lead product developer for cocktails at M&S , said: “We know our M&S tinnies have quite the cult following up and down the country, whether you’re a politician on the train or even a hot priest .

“After all, we sell 60 cocktail cans every minute which adds up to 14.6million sold each year - that’s enough tinnies to stretch from London to Greece if you put them end-to-end. These four new flavours in the Marksologist range are absolutely ideal for enjoying in the spring sunshine that’s just around the corner, but they’re also great for those wanting to enjoy a perfectly mixed cocktail at home without the hassle of having to make it themselves.

The range includes four unique “bar quality” cocktails to enjoy on the go, including:

Smooth Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

Tropical Smoked Pineapple Daiquiri

Zesty Pink Grapefruit Paloma

Refreshing Rosé Negroni Spritz

