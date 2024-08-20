Movers carry huge 466kg worth of stuff when moving home

The average house move day will see 32 boxes carried, 9,440 steps walked, and a total of 466kg of weight lifted.

A poll of 1,000 adults who've moved house in the past 10 years found 34 per cent find the official move day the toughest, with the amount of lifting and number of steps that are taken.

As many as 19 flights of stairs will be climbed, five caffeine breaks, and four items dropped that day alone.

So perhaps it’s no surprise it typically takes eight days to recover from a house move.

A spokesperson for Domino's said: "We know a thing or two about deliveries, which is why we’re taking the stress out of moving,” as they announce new home removal service this August | Will Ireland/PinPep

Domino’s Pizza trials new home removal service

The research was commissioned by Domino’s, which has announced it is trialling a home removal service on Friday August 30 - the most popular day for moving house in the UK.

It comes after the study found a takeaway pizza is a common first meal after moving house, with 50 per cent opting for a piping hot slice.

A spokesperson for Domino’s said: "August is the month for home movers and the effort which goes into moving house can be underestimated. It’s no surprise pizza has been voted the go-to meal option after a day of physical activity.

"We know a thing or two about deliveries, which is why we’re taking the stress out of moving.”

Nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) of those polled admitted they would struggle to move house if they had to do it by themselves, while 62 per cent prefer to use a removal company, with price, professionalism and a friendly service ranking in the top three things they look for.

And 33 per cent reckon the first meal they have after they move is usually eaten on the floor, surrounded by boxes.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, found 30 per cent actively dread the moving process. The average movers will lock themselves out of their old – or new – place five times during the process.

And as many as four items of furniture brought from the old home will frustratingly be found not to fit in the new one.

Those planning to move this August who want to be in with the chance of having Domino’s help them into their new home, should email [email protected] by Friday 23 August.

A house move in number:

Boxes carried: 32

Steps walked: 9,440

Weight lifted: 202kg

Boxes dropped: Four

Cups of tea drunk: Five

Flights of stairs climbed: 20

Days to recover: Eight