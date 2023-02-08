The most desired cities to live in the UK have been revealed by insurance comparison site Comparethemarket . The site has compiled the top 10 cities people across the country want to live in using the number of Google searches made.

Comparethemarket analysed Google searches for each city from the period of December 2021 to November 2022 for terms relating to living and moving to certain locations. Cities in the list include Glasgow, Sheffield and Bristol.

The final list has now been revealed with London coming out on top as the most desired city people in the UK wanted to live in. The English capital gets the top spot, with London having a total of 33,700 searches in the last year for moving-related terms. London is a hub of activity and culture within the UK, with plenty of job opportunities and a rich history, so it’s the place to be for those who love city life and all it has to offer.

Known as the music capital of the UK, with live music and events happening regularly, Manchester had a total of 19,910 searches in the last year. The city boasts a large number of job opportunities, particularly within the fashion industry, making it an ideal location for professionals.

Birmingham ranks as the UK’s third most desired city to live in, with 17,780 people searching for moving-related terms each year. Home to numerous football teams and one of Europe’s largest shopping centres, Birmingham has broad appeal. This multicultural city also offers a wide variety of award-winning restaurants with a range of different cuisines.

Liverpool’s famous skyline. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.

Top 10 most desired cities to live in the UK