As the weather starts to heat up, Morrisons is bringing back one of its popular barbeque items for a limited time only. The supermarket store will be restocking its BBQ meat pack and customers can rejoice as the product is set to be sold for £9.99.

With barbeque season fast approaching, customers can enjoy summer get-togethers without breaking the bank.

And the offer returns at the perfect time with Met Office forecasters saying the UK is set to see warmer weather this week, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C in certain parts of the country and heatwave conditions possible by the end of May.

The meat packs include four British pork loin steaks, four British quarter pounder beef burgers, six chicken drumsticks, and six sausages.

Jacob Uren, pork buying manager at Morrisons, said: “We’re excited to be bringing back our BBQ Meat Multi-Pack for a limited time to offer our customers quality British meat at a great price.

“Whether it’s to feed the family throughout the week, or if they’re hosting an alfresco dinner party, there’s something for everyone to eat.”

Shoppers can pick up the pack in-store nationwide from Monday (May 22) until May 28.