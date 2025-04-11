More than one in four scammed adults felt embarrassed at being caught out – with many keeping their misfortunes quiet as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others felt angry (61 per cent), upset (37 per cent) and ashamed (20 per cent) after they were defrauded.

The poll of 2,000 people found that of those who have been targeted by scammers, nearly half have had their money stolen over the last year - leaving those who have been duped out of pocket by an average of £481.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketplace scams, with fraudulent items put up for sale, and impersonation scams – someone pretending to be someone they’re not – are the most commonly seen schemes.

Romance scams come with the most shame, with 47 per cent agreeing they would be most embarrassed to admit being scammed in this way.

To raise awareness about scams and ensure people are prepared to protect themselves, international money app Wise has partnered with We Fight Fraud to launch the 'Scam Safe Space', where people can talk openly about their experience of scammers and scams, without judgement.

Dr Nicola Harding, who left a financially abusive marriage aged 28 with four children, was on hand to help people in Manchester to share their scam stories in order to help others spot the typical red flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Harding, CEO of We Fight Fraud | Dominic Lipinski/PinPep

Dr Nicola, who has a PhD in criminology, and has since gone on to become CEO of We Fight Fraud, revealed some of the top things to look out for from fraudsters.

She said: “There’s some common red flags to look out for.

“One is time pressure. Fraudsters are going to put you under time pressure to make you act quickly before you’ve had a chance to think.

“There’s also unsolicited contact. You need to think, who was it that made the first call?

“And let’s keep social media social - keep to regulated places which have consumer protections.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when it comes to helping others, she said: “Prevention requires effective education.

“We know that even the most advanced scams tend to involve at least one of a few common red flags.

“Learn these and you’re in a much better position to protect yourself - and arguably the best way to do so is to hear others’ experiences.”

“That’s why scammers want their targets to stay silent and ashamed. This needs to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People need to be encouraged to talk, scam silence needs to end.”

Wise created a scam safe space, in Exchange Square, Manchester | Dominic Lipinski/PinPep

Scam safe space in Exchange Square, Manchester

The research found that more than a quarter (27 per cent) think hearing the stories of scam victims would also protect them from being caught out.

The study found only 22 per cent of people who had been tricked by a scam reported it to the police, or a fraud prevention service.

For a fifth (22 per cent), they didn’t think anyone would help – and the same amount blamed themselves for what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prevent falling victim, 53 per cent admitted they mostly rely on ‘common sense’ to keep them safe from scamming harm, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Half simply don’t answer calls from numbers they don’t recognise, and 60 per cent will take the time to stop and pause if something doesn’t seem right.

But two thirds (68 per cent) feel there is not enough public awareness around scamming, and 71 per cent believe the language around scams can cause embarrassment.

While 58 per cent would like to see stricter penalties for those caught running scams, and 27 per cent think hearing stories from people who have experienced a scam could help them feel more protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Wilson, head of fraud prevention at Wise, added: “We are relentlessly committed to combating scams and over the past year alone, our significant investments in cutting-edge detection and prevention capabilities have successfully reduced fraud volumes by approximately 70 per cent.

“But while technology can help prevent scams it also requires effective education and talking about your scam experience with family and friends is a great form of education.

“There is a definite feeling of shame at being caught out by a scam, but really there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

“Many scams are incredibly sophisticated now, and can take in even the savviest of people – the stereotype of helpless old people being tricked out of their life savings is quite inaccurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can happen to anyone, and it plays into human nature of responding to authority – if someone claiming to be from the bank rings you, most of us would take them at their word.”

“But this is just the start., We’re calling for real change to break the silence around scam targets. Because ending scam silence is the last thing scammers want.”

People mostly rely on ‘common sense’ to keep them safe | Dominic Lipinski/PinPep

Wise and Dr Nicola Harding’s scam red flags:

Unsolicited contact: Receiving unexpected emails, messages, or phone calls from unknown sources, especially if they ask for personal information. Large sums of money offered for little work: Offers that promise large sums of money, prizes, or deals. Urgency and pressure: Scammers often create a sense of urgency, pressuring you to act quickly without giving you time to think or verify the information. Requests for personal information: Be cautious if you're asked to provide sensitive information such as your bank account details, or passwords. Unusual payment methods: Scammers may ask for payment through wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, which are difficult to trace and recover. Requests for secrecy: If someone asks you to keep the communication a secret, it could be a sign of a scam. Inconsistent contact information: Check if the contact information provided matches the official contact details of the organisation they claim to be from. Emotional Manipulation: Scammers may use emotional appeals, such as claiming a family member is in trouble, to manipulate you into acting. Let’s keep social media social: Don’t buy from websites like Instagram, TikTok and others. Stick to regulated places which are official and have consumer protections.