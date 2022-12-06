The UK will see colder weather this week as an arctic maritime air mass push over the UK bringing risk of snow and frost. In several places across Britain, temperatures will stay around freezing throughout the day, with a Level Three Cold Weather Alert in place.

Rebekah Sherwin, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland.

“We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground. There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level Three Cold Weather Alert across all of England from Wednesday December 7 to Monday December 12. The alert warns of risk of health issues for people with preexisting medical conditions.

Dr. Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk. If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

“In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

