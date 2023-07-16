The Met Office has forecast that the recent unsettled weather will continue into the start of this week. It comes after wet and windy weather battered the UK over the weekend, causing severe disruption to many sporting events, including Wimbledon, GoodwoodFestival of Speed and the T20 Blast final.

The unsettled weather comes as Europe endures an extreme heatwave with recorded temperatures reaching as high as 48C. Thousands have evacuated their homes in La Palma , due to uncontrolled wildfires, and 16 cities in Italy have been hit with a red weather alert, including Rome, Florence and Bologna.

Yesterday most of the UK faced multiple weather warnings, including thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds. The Met Office predicted that Saturday would be “an unreasonably windy day”, with the “possibility of damage caused to buildings”.

It is hoped that the warmer, summer weather will make its return to the UK towards the end of the month, as schools break up for the summer holidays. Conditions should become “increasingly settled” towards the end of July and into August.

Here is the Met Office forecast for the next week and outlook for the rest of the month:

Met Office weather forecast

Sunday, 16 July

Sunday will see sunny spells and showers for most of the UK, although some eastern areas will stay dry. It will remain breezy, with stronger winds across northern areas.

Persistent and potentially heavy rain will move east across Scotland and showers will continue in the west, but elsewhere will remain mostly dry with clear spells for central and eastern parts.

Monday, 17 July

Persistent rain will clear away from the northeast early in the day, leaving a mixture of sunny spells and showers for most. Winds should ease, with lighter winds expected for most.

The Met Office have predicted when the wet and windy weather should end

Outlook for Tuesday, 18 July to Thursday, 20 July

Any early sunshine on Tuesday morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain for some. It will be brighter on Wednesday and Thursday, although there will be isolated showers and warm sunny spells.

Winds will continue to remain lighter than the weekend.

Outlook for Thursday, 20 July to Saturday, 29

Sunny spells and showers will continue into the later half of the week. Some showers may be heavy and there is potential for isolated thunderstorms in some areas. Despite the rain, there should be plenty of sunny spells in-between.

