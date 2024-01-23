The Apprentice series 18: Meet all the brand-new candidates of Alan Sugar's BBC hit reality show
The business reality show competition will start its 18th series in February.
"You're fired!"
Soon our screens will be full of highlights and lowlights as social media works itself into a frenzy as the latest series of BBC hit reality show The Apprentice is almost upon us.
Sound-bites from the contestants are never far from the trending sections of X and Instagram, often for cringe-inducing moments.
Series 18 of Lord Alan Sugar's business-based reality TV show is due to air on BBC One and BBCiPlayer from Thursday, February 1.
It sees "business" people compete against one another in a series of challenges, hoping to be ‘hired’ by business magnate Lord Sugar.
Say hello to the brand-new contestants of The Apprentice 2024 - we're sure you're itching to see more of them on TV and socials in the coming weeks: