McDonald’s makes major change to its menu adding new permanent burger

McDonald’s has announced that a new burger will permanently be added to its menu (Getty Images)

McDonald's announced last year that it was trialling some important changes to its menu as part of their commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

After receiving some positive results from the trials that included 250 restaurants in September 2021, the fast-food giant has announced the UK and Ireland rollout of a brand-new burger, the McPlant.

The McPlant, which took three years to develop with collaboration with Los Angeles based meat substitute producers Beyond Meat, is McDonald's latest plant-based product.

When is it available?

Just in time for Veganuary, the McPlant is now available in all McDonald's branches, perfect for anyone looking to try more plant-based food or are interested in switching up their routine.

Chief marketing officer, McDonald's UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare said: "We're so pleased that our McPlant is now official 'everywhere' and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

"We saw a remarkable response to the trial back in October and now McPlant is on the high street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it.

"We're proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald's. It's our same iconic taste - but plant-based."

McDonald's new McPlant burger, their first ever plant-based burger. (Image: PA Media)

The McPlant features one plant-based patty, a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese.