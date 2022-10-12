Maya Jama has been confirmed as the new host of Love Island, replacing Laura Whitmore, who held the role for three years.

On the new role, Jama said "I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders."

Jama will assume the role as presenter for the first time in 2023, with the second ever winter series.

Maya Jama is rumoured to be the next host of Love Island (image: Getty Images)

On the ITV website , Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Taking to Twitter, Jama said “Let’s goooo” accompanied with various emoji’s.

Lifted Entertainment, Creative Director, Mike Spencer said: “We are all really excited to welcome Maya Jama as the new host of Love Island. We can’t wait to see her slow mo walk into that Villa for what is set to be a truly unmissable series.”

Jama has been the frontrunner since Whitmore, who took over the role from the late Caroline Flack stepped down.