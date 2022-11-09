Money saving expert Martin Lewis has revealed a simple trick that could save people £100 a year on their heating bills. The tip was shared live on the latest episode of the Martin Lewis Money Show.

The expert, who has shared many tips to help people through the cost of living crisis, urged households to check the ‘flow temperature’ of their boiler. The flow temperature on your boiler is how hot your water gets before being sent off to your radiators.

On his show, he explained “You normally want it to be around 60°C but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature. It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

“But it can cut £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everyone doing. This is an absolute no-brainer and everyone with a combi boiler should be trying this.”

And, live on the show, co-host Angellica Bell shared a success story regarding one of their viewers by trying out this method. She said “his boiler had a high temp of 85°C - he now has a boiler flow temperature of 60° which works just as well and saves money.”