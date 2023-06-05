Warning: Homophobia

New Love Island contestant George Fensom has addressed unearthed homophobic tweets. The 24-year-old is set to enter the villa as one of 10 singletons hoping to find love with the new season to air tonight (June 5).

Ahead of the show’s landmark 10th season, the new contestant has been accused of using homophobic slurs in a series of resurfaced tweets. A TikTok, uploaded in December 2022, shows his ex-girlfriend sharing a series of photographs together that she captioned with accusations made against him.

In the video that came to light after the cast for the latest season was announced, she stated that he "constantly lied to others and made empty promises", as well as branding Fensom as a "cheat" and "narcissist".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com he said: “I feel like, in this scenario, I just want to be as respectful as I can towards her, you know, because I appreciate that she isn’t in the public eye as I am in this scenario.

Joker of the pack George Fensom will be bringing the laughs to the Love Island villa. (Credit: ITV)

"It’s really unfortunate, actually quite upsetting on my behalf, that a picture has been painted about me in that light. I’m looking forward now to sort of moving forward with things and going into the villa, just providing sort of a new wave of energy and people can see that, actually, that isn’t the George that we’ve just been painted a picture of and he isn’t that way.