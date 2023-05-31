Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have sparked reconciliation rumours just weeks after they confirmed their split. Tom and Samie confirmed their split at the end of April, just weeks after they made their relationship official.

However, the pair have sparked rumours they’ve reunited whilst on a group trip to Marbella with Love Island co-star Claudia Fogarty last week. In a video posted on one of their friends’ Instagram Stories - which a fan has now shared to TikTok - the reality stars can be seen with a group of friends.

In the clip, Tom leans in to talk to Samie as loud music blasts in the background. The person taking the video then refers to them as ‘friends’ in an exaggerated tone, adding: “They’re friends now.” In another clip, Tom and Samie are sitting side-by-side, with the footballer placing his arm across Samie’s legs.

Fans of the Love Island stars took to the comments section to question whether the pair had decided to give their relationship another go. One fan wrote: “They’re back together I think....but they want to keep it private for as long as possible.”

Another said: “I’m so confused.”

The reconciliation rumours come shortly after Tom was spotted with a mystery blonde on a boat in Ibiza alongside Love Island co-star Casey O’Gorman. Samie seemingly joked about Tom’s antics in an Instagram clip with pal Claudia where she said “at least one good relationship came out of [Love Island]”

Tom and Samie are yet to confirm whether they’re back together but when they addressed their split last month, they did confirm the break-up was amicable.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi Credit: ITV

At the time, footballer Tom was the first to address the split, writing on his Instagram story: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways.

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her. I’m gutted it’s some to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Samie then broke her silence on the split, also taking to her Instagram stories to talk about the situation. She wrote: “Really didn’t want to have to write an Instagram story on this but the comments and messages I have been getting since Tom posted his story yesterday is just not fair.