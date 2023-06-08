Love Island is just a few days into the series but in another shock twist, Glasgow-born model Ella was tasked with welcoming in another new bombshell tonight. Despite appearing seemingly happy with her current beau Tyrique, Ella welcomed the newbie into the villa by starting off with a romantic date.

Ella received a text to inform her she would be welcoming Sammy with a date in the hottub. In his preview Sammy, who is a 22 year old project manager, said he just has to “look a bit sharp, chat to a few girls, easy days” during his day job.

The pair sipped on cocktails and discovered they both had a lot in common including going out. When Ella returned to the villa she reported to the group that “it was good” and he was “nice.”

“He’s cute, he’s a cheeky chap, he’s got a cheeky smile.” However, she went on to admit he was more of Jess’ type.

Molly was then invited on a date in the hideaway terrace with the Londoner, and despite watching his blonde-bombshell head off for the soiree in just her swimming suit, Mitchel said he’s “chilling,” and he doesn’t feel threatened.

Sammy admitted although Molly isn’t his usual type, seeing her sat there makes him think “he’s got a new type.” In response, Molly said “People think I’m quite closed off at the minute but I’m not.” Reporting back to the girls, Molly said: “he’s cute, he’s nice and he’s fun.” But admitted she’s “more sparky” with Mitch.

Sammy and Molly on their hideaway date

Sammy then picked Jess for his third and final date, who then escorted him into the villa to be grilled with questions by the islanders, but he kept tight-lipped about which of the three dates were his favourite. A preview of tomorrow night shows crisis talks between Molly and Mitchel as the hunk doesn’t feel his ‘energy is being reciprocated’ with the episode ending with footage of Molly in tears.