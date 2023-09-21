Lloyds, NatWest and other major banks to shut 36 branches across UK in latest wave of closures - full list
The bank branches join thousands of other sites that have closed for good in the last few years - full list and what to do if your local branch is closing.
Four of the UK’s major banks have announced they are shutting a further 36 bank branches in yet another blow to the high street. Lloyds, NatWest, Halifax and The Bank of Scotland are all pulling the plug on dozens of branches which will close next year.
Lloyds is closing 18 banks, while NatWest is shutting just one. Halifax will shut 15 banks across England and Scotland and The Bank of Scotland is closing two branches in Scotland.
This latest wave of closures will begin in 2024, with the earliest branches set to close for good in January. Bank closures have become the norm in recent years, with thousands of sites already downing shutters as customers move to online banking.
According to Which? banks and building societies have closed, or are intending to close, more than 5,800 branches since January 2015 - that’s a rate of around 54 branches each month. According to its research, the south east of England has seen the biggest reduction in branches (781), followed closely by London and the north west.
The consumer watchdog said: “Over the past few years, bank and building society branches have been disappearing from our high streets at a frightening pace. Banks say that this has been driven by a rapid increase in online and mobile banking, and a rapid decline in the use of physical branches.”
Here is a full list of the latest round of closures.
Full list of 36 bank braches that will close next year
Bank of Scotland
- Isle of Arran - January 31
- Millport - February 20
Halifax
- Aberdeen - January 11
- Batley - June 24
- Bicester - February 7
- Bodmin - June 20
- Cleckheaton - January 1
- Gosforth - January 8
- Hailsham - February 19
- Hatfield - June 25
- Leeds - January 9
- Penzance - February 20
- Sheldon - April 22
- Stourbridge - Janauary 10
- Uckfield - February 1
- Edinburgh - February 26
- Glasgow - February 5
Lloyds
- Batley - June 24
- Bexhill-on-Sea - February 6
- Bodmin - June 20
- Burgess Hill - February 12
- Cradley Heath - February 8
- Gateshead - January 9
- Hailsham - February 19
- Haverhill - June 25
- Hertford - February 12
- Llantwit Major - February 8
- Withington - January 9
- Nailsea - February 2
- Portishead - September 9
- Royston - June 17
- Saffron Walden - February 2
- Seaham - June 19
- Stretford - March 12
- Uckfield - February 1
Natwest
- Princes Street, London - August 29
How can I access banking services if my local branch has closed?
If your branch has closed, you can carry out basic banking at more than 11,500 Post Offices across the UK. You’ll be able to withdraw cash from your account, pay in cash and cheques and check your bank balance at most Post Office branches.
Both the NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group also offer mobile banking vans, which visit local communities and allow you to cash cheques, make deposits and withdrawals and pay bills. If you’re looking to make the switch to online banking, many banks offer tech support - so it’s worth getting in touch to see what help they can offer.