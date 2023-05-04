The coronation of a monarch doesn’t come around too often in the UK. The crowning of King Charles will be the first in 70 years.

All the build up will come to a head on Saturday May 6 when the big day arrives. Before that, why not get in the mood with a short quiz that will put your knowledge of the new king and his family to the test?

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve pieced together ten questions about King Charles and his family for you to work through ahead of the coronation. The answers to the questions are at the bottom of the article- best of luck!

King Charles III and Royal Family coronation quiz

Most Popular

How old was Queen Elizabeth II when she was coronated? In what year was King Charles III born? King Charles has a car which runs on cheese and wine- True or False? How many grandchildren does King Charles III have? What is the name of King Charles III’s Gloucestershire residence? In what year did King Charles III marry Camilla Parker-Bowles? Who was the first documented monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, and when was it? How long in miles is the route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey which King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take? What two TV soaps did King Charles once appear in? How old was King Charles when he became Prince of Wales?

Answers

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Charles III (Photo Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)