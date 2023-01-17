Katie Price has revealed that her son Harvey Price is in a relationship and is all loved-up with a new girlfriend. The two-time I’m A Celebrity winner confirmed that the couple met at the National Star residential college in Cheltenham.

The 44-year-old recalled the moment she was introduced to his new partner during a visit recently. Katie explained this during an interview with Women’s Radio Station on Monday (January 16).

She said that Harvey’s girlfriend responded to her with a blunt ‘hi’ before elaborating on the challenges that people with autism have in social exchanges. “They’re not sociable. They’re blunt and matter of fact, it just makes me laugh,” Katie Price added.

Harvey was diagnosed with Septo-optic Dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome which means that he requires constant care. The 20-year-old moved to his new home last year as a way for him to learn more independent life skills as he moves into adulthood.

Though Katie Price, who has four other children, has admitted that she has been struggling with being so far away from her eldest son. In her recent book Harvey and Me, she does admit that the change to her son’s living arrangements has been a “massive weight off her shoulders”.

She wrote: “Now he’s there, I can imagine it could be so easy to say, ‘I don’t need to see him’. But I don’t want that to ever happen. I’ve been responsible for him all his life, and now it feels weird to have this freedom.

"I’m like, ‘It’s 2pm, I need to give him his medication’. And then I think, ‘Oh, Harvey isn’t here’. It’s a strange feeling and it’s going to take some getting used to, but if something dramatic happens in my life, and let’s be honest, that’s a common occurrence, at least I don’t have to be thinking, ‘Who’s going to look after Harvey?’ It’s a massive weight off my shoulders."

Katie Price has faced criticism after she shared a video on Instagram of her and Harvey sharing a bed, as well as for the way she shows affection towards him. She explained how she “doesn’t care what anyone says.”