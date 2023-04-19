Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has cleared up which Harry Potter character he played after a cryptic clue on The Masked Singer.

The Virgin Radio Drivetime host, 45, came second on series four of ITV’s The Masked Singer as Phoenix earlier this year.

Ricky hid his identity behind mythological creature Phoenix - a bird similar to Fawkes in Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets.

The singer has now confirmed that the cryptic clue in his name was relevant to his connection with the Harry Potter film franchise.

Yesterday, whilst hosting the Virgin Radio Drivetime slot, Ricky said; “As you know, I had a role in the Harry Potter films. I was ‘man in purple suit, leaning against lift’. I played that role extremely well in the seventh Harry Potter movie.”

Ricky played the unnamed character in Deathly Hallows: Part One. However, he is falsely credited as playing the part of Dirk Cresswell.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman told What to Watch : "I’m credited as playing the part of Dirk Cresswell. But that’s not me.

“That’s another guy who actually had a part. But then at some point, someone said, ‘Oh, that’s Ricky Wilson’. Even the Lego mini figure says it’s me. It’s not me. I was just an extra and I’ve totally stolen some poor guy’s career. Even now, if I’m walking out of a gig or something and someone shows me a picture of the actor that played that part, I’ll sign it. But it’s not me!"