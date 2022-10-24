Just Stop Oil activists have carried out a protest at Madame Tussauds in London with an attack on the wax work of King Charles III. Protestors recorded themselves hitting the waxwork of the new king with a chocolate cake.

The protest is the latest in a series of incidents led by Just Stop Oil, which has also seen the group block traffic outside of London’s famous Abbey Road studios and protestors stage a sit-in at the top of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge near Dartford.

The group took to social media following the incident to explain the protest which took place on Monday morning. The group said: “Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.”

Eilidh McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, 29, a painter/decorator from Sunderland, were the two members of the group involved in the protest at the world famous wax works.

They said: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

The spokesperson for the group said on social media: “The action takes place a few weeks ahead of COP 27 which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend and deliver a speech at, on the advice of the then, now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.”

Both protestors were arrested by the Metropolitan Police.