One person has been confirmed dead and around a dozen more missing after an explosion at a block of flats. The incident unfolded in St Helier, Jersey, at just before 4am, with a large part of the Mount Bingham area now cordoned off as searches and investigations continue.

Jersey Police said two other people had been taken to the nearby town hall for treatment. “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing,” a police spokesperson said. “Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site. Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers.”

“For anyone unable to access their vehicles within the police cordon, including Pier Road car park, parking control have confirmed that they will not be patrolling those areas or issuing any parking penalties until after the weekend,” they added. It is understood the Jersey Hospital Emergency Department is closed as emergency services deal with the incident.