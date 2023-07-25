Jeremy Clarkson has issued a warning after his bottles of Hawkstone Cider have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency. The Hawkstone Cider which is made on Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm have been recalled after reports of exploding bottles due to over-fermentation.

On Friday, the TV presenter said on Twitter: “There’s been a massive cock-up and as a result, there’s a very slim chance some of our Hawkstone cider bottles might, there’s no easy way of saying this, explode.

“If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund.

“Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious. As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them.”

A post on the Hawkstone Instagram account said the issue was due to “a small amount” of the cider “over fermenting”.

The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall on batch number L3160 on a precautionary basis because there have been reports that bottles have exploded as a result of over fermentation.

The Food Standards Agency website states it has been recalled because there is a risk that glass bottles may explode which may cause injury. Customers who have brought the product have been advised to not drink it and contact Hawkstone on [email protected] for a refund and replacement.