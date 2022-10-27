British comedian James Corden once revealed his worst ever guest that he had on the Late Late Show, who apparently ‘walked out of rehearsals’ after refusing to take part in one segment.

The 44-year-old, who hails from Hillingdon in London has recently come under fire in recent weeks after being banned from one of New York’s finest restaurants for "yelling like crazy at staff" over an omelette.

Since the revelation over his behaviour in the restaurant, Corden has since apologised on TV. The TV host admitted he was "ungracious" and said it was never his "intention" to upset staff, and his ban has been lifted.

And now, in a resurfaced clip, Corden reveals the celebrity that ‘disappointed’ him the most during his tenure as the Late Late Show host was rapper Rick Ross. Corden has hosted the Late Late show on CBS since 2015 and has played host to some of the world’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Gordon Ramsay and more.

Most Popular

The revelation came from a segment on his show labelled ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’. The segment features a celebrity and Corden asking each other juicy questions, where you can either answer and eat/drink something revolting.