Itsu has recalled one of its desert-themed bao buns after fears some packs may contain undeclared milk. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an allergy recall of Itsu's chocolate bau buns on May 11.

The chocolate bao bun treat is currently stocked at Tesco and Waitrose. The sweet edition of the classic bao buns went viral earlier this year in March as TikTok users shared their excitement at seeing them on the shelves in stores.

The affected batch of the chocolate-y treat has a best-before date of December 14, 2023, and February 8, 2024. As explained on the Food Standards Agency website, milk ingredients that are not disclosed on the label could cause risk to those who have an allergy or intolerance.

Customers are advised to not eat the product if they have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. Instead, they will be able to get a full refund on the item by getting in contact with Itsu.

To get their money back, customers can send in a snap of the best before date on the chocolate bao bun label and either email it to [email protected] or send it via letter to the following address: Itsu (grocery), Partnership House, Carlisle Place, London, SW1P 1BX. Alternatively, Itsu can also be reached via phone with this number: 0333 224 9510.