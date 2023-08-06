Home Bargains issues urgent warning as ‘contaminated’ food item poses health risk

Home Bargains is recalling a food item after it has been found to have a risk of contamination which could pose a health risk if consumed. The Food Standards Agency has recalled Home Bargains’ Dri Pak Table Salt as there is a risk it could contain small pieces of plastic.

Home Bargains has apologised for the inconvenience caused on their website and issued advice on what customers who have purchased the product should do. The affected products are included in batch numbers 3205 and 3206.

Customers must not consume the product, and instead return it to the store from where it was bought or contact generalenquiries@dripack.co.uk for a full refund.