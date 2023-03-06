The Hindu festival of Holi also known as the "festival of love", "festival of spring" and the "festival of colours”, is celebrated by many across the world. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is believed to be the welcoming of a new season.

Holi is acknowledged and celebrated in different ways globally, meaning there are lots of options for wishing someone the best this Holi festival.

Famously on Rangwali Holi, which is the second day of the festival, people will throw different colour powder all over each other and their surroundings. This is called gulal. According to National Geographic the flying multihued pigments serve as a reminder of the story of Krishna, saying: “Legend states that after being cursed with blue skin by a demon, Krishna worried that his fair-skinned consort, Radha, would no longer love him. When he complained to his mother Yashoda, she teasingly replied for Krishna to paint Radha’s face whatever colour he chose, so he did.”

The colours also hold powerful meanings for example, red signifies love and fertility, whereas Blue is seen as the colour of calmness. Food also plays a major role in the celebrations, particularly in India, where families will prepare gujiya, which is a dumpling-like sweet filled with dried fruits and nuts spiced with cardamom. Dahi Vada is another snack prepared for the festival with yoghurt and fried lentil balls. This originates from Karnataka in India.

In the same way there are many ways to celebrate Holi, there are also many ways to wish your loved ones the best for the festival. So, how can you wish someone the best this Holi? Here’s everything you need to know about the festival of colour?

When is Holi?

Rangwali Holi falls on March 8, 2023.

How to wish someone a Happy Holi