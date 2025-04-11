Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch emotional and funny wedding clips including a wedding blessing at a care home, Blind Date’s first ever couple to marry renewing their vows and a groom mixing up his vows.

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking and touching, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we see Blind Date's first ever couple to marry renewing their vows at the same church, a wedding blessing held at a care home so a 99-year-old resident can give his daughter away and a groom mixing up his vows. Watch the full episode for more memorable wedding moments.

In the episode, we see the first couple to marry after meeting on Blind Date, renewing their wedding vows 33 years later. The pair tied the knot in front of millions of viewers in 1991 after meeting on the popular dating programme hosted by Cilla Black in 1988. They renewed their wedding vows back at the same church where it all began in the West Midlands. The couple now live in London, and have two children.

Footage shows the emotional moment a 99-year-old man escorted his daughter down the aisle at a wedding blessing in his care home. The daughter and her partner held their wedding ceremony in Cotswolds, but the bride’s dad was unable to be there in person due to health complications. His care home The Spinney in London offered to host a wedding blessing, so he could walk his daughter down the aisle. The couple’s family members, some of the father’s fellow residents and workers at the care home all attended the blessing.

We watch the moment a room full of wedding guests erupt with laughter when a groom mixes up his words at the altar. The nervous groom said to his bride he would "laugh at you when you’re sad", after confusing the phrase “comfort you when you’re sad”. The couple, from Essex, said the event was a “moment to remember”, with the groom adding that their family and friends definitely saw the funny side.

Watch the full episode for more touching and hilarious wedding moments, including a father walking down the aisle ad forgetting the bride.