As the UK continues to suffer the effects of the cost of living crisis, the cost of food continues to spiral. But one product increasing in price is also decreasing in size, as Hellman’s mayonnaise is hit by shrinkflation in Tesco.

Trade magazine The Grocer revealed that Tesco has delisted 800g jars of Hellmann’s Real and Light mayonnaise it used to sell at £3.60, replacing them with smaller 600g alternatives and increasing the shelf price to £3.75. As a result, the 600g mayonnaise jars are 37.8% more expensive per 100g than the old 800g jars.

Data also reveals the 600g jars were last sold by Tesco in September 2020 - at a shelf price of £2.50, £1.75 cheaper than they are now. A spokesperson for Hellman’s told The Grocer: “Our Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise jars are available in four sizes to suit varying shopper preferences and needs.”

“This includes our 600g jar, which is available alongside our 800g, 400g and 200g jars. Although we are currently experiencing significant increases in input costs, including the costs of the quality ingredients used to make Hellmann’s mayonnaise, we will always try to absorb as much of the cost pressure ourselves and look for savings within our own business before passing on pricing to consumers.

