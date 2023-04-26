Netflix has confirmed the second season of Heartstopper is on its way, one year on from the release of the first series. The teen drama, which was adapted from the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, follows the story of Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke), a schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor).

Since the release of season one in 2022, Heartstopper has been praised by viewers who applauded the show for its positive representation of the LGBTQ+ community. The series was renewed for season two in May 2022, just one month after the premiere date of season one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Kit Connor spoke to Radio Times about his hopes for season two. He said: "I have absolutely no clue. I put all my trust into Alice (Oseman). I suppose what I’d like to see for Nick, I think just strengthening Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

“In season 1, we very much see the young love and the beginnings of their relationship.And I think that it would be lovely, you know – not just to act – also just to see, as well, their relationship just, sort of, get stronger and blossom."

Most Popular

But when will season two air and which cast members will return for the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Heartstopper season 2 - release date

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heartstopper will return to Netflix for season two this summer

Netflix has announced Heartstopper will return with season two in August 2023. The streaming platform announced the highly anticipated release date in a post on Twitter which reads: “We can finally tell you…Heartstopper Season 2 comes to Netflix 3 August!!!”

Heartstopper season 2 cast