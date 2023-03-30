Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 30) mystery song is courtesy of one of the most iconic Australian singers of all time, who enjoyed great notoriety in the mid 2010s.

Born and raised in Adelaide, she started her career as a singer in the acid jazz band Crisp in the mid-1990s. When Crisp disbanded in 1997, she released her debut studio album, OnlySee, in Australia. She moved to London and provided vocals for the British duo Zero 7.

Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 30)

Today’s Heardle is: Chandelier - Sia (2014)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle