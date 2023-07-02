Health conditions that could see you collect an extra £400 a month - see full list of 58 according to DWP
Disability Living Allowance is given to those with certain conditions offering a £400 a month boost to benefit payments
Brits living with disabilities could be entitled to an extra £400 a month in additional benefits. Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is given to people with disabilities such as mobility issues or those who require certain types of care.
In the last 10 years, DLA has been slowly replaced by other disability payments, including personal independence payments (PIP) and attendance allowance. Despite this, over one million people still reportedly claim DLA.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to the UK government, you could qualify for the care component of DLA if you:
- need help with things like washing, dressing, eating, using the toilet or communicating your needs
- need supervision to avoid putting yourself or others in danger
- need someone with you when you’re on dialysis
- cannot prepare a cooked main meal
Official guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions says there are 57 main medical conditions that could qualify you for DLA. They are:
- Arthritis
- Spondylosis
- Back pain – other/precise diagnosis not specified
- Disease of the muscles, bones or joints
- Trauma to limbs
- Visual disorders and diseases
- Hearing disorders
- Heart disease
- Respiratory disorders and diseases
- Asthma
- Cystic fibrosis
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Epilepsy
- Neurological diseases
- Multiple sclerosis
- Parkinson’s disease
- Motor neurone disease
- Chronic pain syndromes
- Diabetes mellitus
- Metabolic disease
- Traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia
- Major trauma other than traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia
- Learning difficulties
- Psychosis
- Psychoneurosis
- Personality Disorder
- Dementia
- Behavioural disorder
- Alcohol and drug abuse
- Hyperkinetic syndrome
- Renal disorders
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Bowel and stomach disease
- Blood disorders
- Haemophilia
- Multi-system disorders
- Multiple allergy syndrome
- Skin disease
- Malignant disease
- Severely mentally impaired
- Double amputee
- Deaf/blind
- Haemodialysis
- Frailty
- Total parenteral nutrition
- AIDS
- Infectious diseases: viral disease - Covid-19
- Infectious diseases: viral disease - precise diagnosis not specified
- Infectious diseases: bacterial disease – tuberculosis
- Infectious diseases: bacterial disease – precise diagnosis not specified
- Infectious diseases: protozoal disease – malaria
- Infectious diseases: protozoal disease – other/precise diagnosis not specified
- Infectious diseases - other / precise diagnosis not specified
- Cognitive disorder - other / precise diagnosis not specified
- Terminally Ill
- Unknown