CCTV video shows the moment a ‘poltergeist’ apparently knocks over a drink in one of Britain’s most haunted pubs. The pub’s ‘ghost’ Jack is alleged to move drinks and is often blamed for spilled pints and smashed glasses. The CCTV cameras in the bar have now caught him in the act, knocking a customer’s drink off the table.

Strange goings on

In the video, two men can be seen sitting at a table in the bar of Cornwall’s Jamaica Inn when a drink falls off the table, seemingly out of nowhere. More CCTV footage from the pub shows barmaid April cleaning up. In the footage, she turns her head towards the door as it opens but no one enters. The phone then flies off the wall and drops to the floor.

'Ghost' Jack 'knocks a drink' from a table in the Jamaica Inn.

Katy Marriott, manager of the Jamaica Inn, said: “We are very well known for our ghostly goings-on. We have Jack, who resides in the bar. He is quite a mischievous ghost. They were sitting at one of the tables in the main bar, very close to where Jack is supposed to sit. The staff are so used to things like this. I look at it this way, it’s his idea of fun, of a jest.”

