A brand-new drama series which takes us into the criminal world of a notorious Colombian drug lord has already climbed to the top of the Netflix charts.

The series - which is named Griselda - is a biographical crime series based on Griselda Blanco, who was also known as the “Black Widow” or “Cocaine Godmother”, and stars Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara in the lead role.

In the six-part series, which was released on Thursday, January 5, we see a transformation of Vergara, who has revealed she wore fake teeth, prosthetics and wigs for the role.

What is Griselda about?

Griselda is based on a true story, depicting Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord.

In the show, we will see how Griselda plunges into the criminal world of narcotics after fleeing Medellin for Miami in the 1980s.

Who is Griselda Blanco?

Griselda Blanco was a prominent drug lord, who was claimed to be part of the Medellin Cartel, founded and led by Pablo Escobar.

Griselda was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988. Griselda was granted compassionate release in 2004, due to health issues, and was deported to Medellin.

In 2012, Griselda died at the age of 69, after being shot by an assassin on a motorcycle.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Who is in the cast of Griselda?

Sofia Vergara plays the lead role of Griselda Blanco, and she is joined by Alberto Guerra as Dario Sepulveda (Griselda’s third husband), Martin Rodriguez as Jorge “Rivi” and Ayala-Rivera (Griselda’s top hitman), alongside many other actors who have taken on roles of individuals who played an important role in Griselda’s life and criminal career.

