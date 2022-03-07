Greene King has pledged to broadcast all women's super league games in their pubs

Ahead of International Women's Day, Greene King has committed to showing all games in the Women's Super League in their pubs. This will run to the end of the season.

This aims to raise awareness and support of women's sport

Furthermore, the company is working with international footballers Alex Greenwood and Lauren James to raise awareness of women's sports fixtures.

New research by Greene King revealed that almost 70% of UK sports fans believe there is a massive lack of support for women's sports teams compared to the male equivalent.

The survey showed almost half of sports fans believe local pubs and bars should show more women's sports on live TV.

Karen Bosher, Managing Director for Premium and Urban pubs at Greene King said: "We want our pubs to be a welcoming space for all sports fans. It's important that the service we provide encourages a diverse range of sport.

From our research, it's clear that people believe pubs have an important role to play in raising awareness of women's sport. Hence, why we are committed to showing all women's games in our pubs."