Greek husband confesses to murder of British wife Caroline Crouch in Athens, say police

Babis Anagnostopoulos has confessed to murdering his British wife Caroline Crouch at their home in Glyka Nera, Athens, after initially claiming she died in a robbery, police have said (Photo: Babis Anagnostopoulos/Instagram)

Charalambos 'Babis' Anagnostopoulos has confessed to murdering his British wife Caroline Crouch at their home in Glyka Nera, Athens, after initially claiming she died in a robbery, police have said.

Caroline Crouch, 20, who grew up in Greece, was found murdered in a bedroom at the family home near Athens on 11 May after her husband alerted officers.

Her body was found next to her baby, who was at home at the time of Ms Crouch's death but was not harmed.

What happened to Caroline Crouch?

Ms Crouch was found dead in the property’s attic. She had been suffocated on a bed next to her 11-month baby daughter, but the infant was not harmed.

Mr Anagnostopoulos, 33, had alleged that three men had broken into the house, tying him up and killing his wife before making off with €15,000 in cash in addition to valuables.

He also said they had killed the family dog.

He told Greek television: "I cannot describe it. I cannot describe it.

"I hope this will not happen to anyone else.

"Police are doing their job and they will catch them. I hope what my family and the family of my wife has been through will not happen to anyone again."

However, Greek media reported that police were unable to find any trace of the gang that allegedly carried out the crime.

‘The perpetrator is her 33-year-old husband, who confessed to his act’

The police announced on Thursday (17 June) that new evidence had come to light and that Mr Anagnostopoulos had been brought in for questioning after attending a memorial service on the island of Alonissos, where Ms Crouch grew up.

A statement from the Hellenic Police on Twitter just a few hours later then said: "Investigation of the homicide of a 20-year-old native that took place on May 11, 2021 in Glyka Nera.

"The perpetrator is her 33-year-old husband, who confessed to his act."

Citing smartwatch data, police sources told Sky News that a tracker contradicted Mr Anagnostopoulos’ initial testimony that he had been tied up and gagged by three assailants.

Instead, they found that he had moved around the house, going from the attic to the basement.